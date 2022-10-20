Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

More people than ever watched the Winter Olympics, research suggests

Just over two billion people watched the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, according to the International Olympic Committee.

Independent research conducted for the IOC found that was a 5% increase on the audience for the 2018 Games.

The total minutes watched - 713 billion - were 18% up on Pyeongchang 2018.

Those figures include "linear TV and digital platforms" - with the evidence showing more people watched the events online than ever before.

The IOC said: "In addition to the significant increases in digital viewing and consumption of broadcast coverage, the Olympics web and app platforms reached 68 million unique users during Beijing 2022 - more than double the reach achieved during the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018.

"Almost half of the Beijing 2022 viewers surveyed said they wanted to watch more coverage of the Olympic Games in the future. This appetite is particularly strong amongst the youth demographic."

The BBC was one of the IOC's media rights partners for the Games, which was held from 4-20 February.