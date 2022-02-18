Winter Olympics: Great Britain's men have to settle for curling silver as Sweden take gold

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympicscomments100

Breaking news
24th Winter Olympic Games
Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

Great Britain's men's curlers had to settle for Olympic silver as Sweden triumphed 5-4 in a nerve-shredding final to claim gold.

Bruce Mouat's team took a compelling match to an extra end, but Sweden were able to use their last-stone advantage to score one.

Mouat's final shot to try and force a steal did not come off and left Swedish skip Niklas Edin celebrating victory.

It means Britain's 98-year wait for a men's curling gold medal continues.

However, the women's side have the chance to win their competition when they face Japan at 01:05 GMT on Sunday.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

99 comments

  • Comment posted by Grommy, today at 10:11

    I noticed how the commentator said at the end that the losing team will be back for the next Olympics. Why is that? Its 4 yrs away. Can nobody else compete for a team spot or is a closed club?

  • Comment posted by lesleysis, today at 10:11

    Very Ist Olympics and a silver medal, fantastic , I cant understand the delusion.
    They played their hearts out. I, for one, was riveted to the screen.It's a game.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 10:10

    Fantastic tournament. Well done GB.
    You've played brilliantly.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 10:10

    Lack of diversity here why is the BBC supporting this?

  • Comment posted by nike, today at 10:10

    Well done - a silver medal at the Olympics is a great achievement.

  • Comment posted by The Artful Todger, today at 10:10

    2nd place (or 1st of the losers) congrats Scotland you were so desperate to claim them as yours the other day but the noise is a bit less prominent now I see lol

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 10:09

    Great effort shame we didn’t get the gold but you did us proud lads - hating all this Scottish/English nonsense if they’re representing GB just get behind them or don’t bother commenting

  • Comment posted by Honkdawally, today at 10:09

    As Bill Shankly wisely said, “First is first, second is nowhere”. They lost they didn’t ‘settle for silver’ .

  • Comment posted by OJDK, today at 10:09

    Must have pained the BBC to be obliged to report a male success.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 10:10

      muddy wolf replied:
      What success? Second in a two horse race.

  • Comment posted by saf 78, today at 10:09

    Well done to team gb ,was good game to watch but thought the swedes were just that wee bit better. Now let's hope the women csn go one better.

  • Comment posted by charlieboy, today at 10:09

    If people getting up early to watch curling they clearly not got a lot going on in their life. Watching paint dry is a more profitable experience, at least painting something.

  • Comment posted by jogon, today at 10:09

    A dull sport to say the least.....

  • Comment posted by Canary and Linnet, today at 10:08

    GB needed to recreate the type of end to the one which they stole but the canny swedes wouldn’t let them. The Swedish number two outplayed our number two.

  • Comment posted by muddy wolf, today at 10:07

    Sorry to say but they blew it. Made no attempt to win in the 10th end knowing they could almost guarantee a loss in the 11th. Even then a chance with the last stone and messed that up as well.

  • Comment posted by mcr, today at 10:07

    Brilliant. GB = losers 😂

    • Reply posted by Floris Dboss, today at 10:09

      Floris Dboss replied:
      The only loser is you with comments like that.

  • Comment posted by Simjam, today at 10:07

    The Whisky boys were excellent, the Swedes were just on top of their game. Neither team hardly put a stone wrong. Last stone was so so close. Watched from day 1, so proud to be British this morning.

  • Comment posted by Colin, today at 10:07

    Nadgers to the medal...do you get to keep your brush?

    Your kitchen floor would sparkle!

  • Comment posted by Sane_itizeNo10, today at 10:06

    That cost £ 28.000.000 , bargin ?

    • Reply posted by Stu_Han, today at 10:09

      Stu_Han replied:
      No it didn't. Curling funding was £5m

  • Comment posted by Hilary, today at 10:06

    I had hopes when we retained the hammer for the 10th end, but as both teams had stolen ends during the match it was no certainty. Sweden played a great match, we have a young team who can aim for the gold in 2026, they did themselves proud.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More from the Winter Olympics

Featured

  • Sweepers guide a curling stone into the 'house'

    How to get into curling - an intricate, tactical back-and-forth game on a sheet of ice, accessible to all ages.

  • Synchronised ice skating

    How to get into ice skating - find a rink near you and start gliding across the ice.

  • Ashley Tait; Csanad Virag

    Learn how to get involved in ice hockey to put your skating and hand-eye co-ordination to the test.

  • Dad and daughter skiing

    How to get into skiing - a full-body workout, guaranteed to get you fitter, with slopes and centres across the UK.

  • Elite League

    Latest news and results from the official site.