Winter Olympics: Great Britain's men have to settle for curling silver as Sweden take gold

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland in Beijing

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympicscomments514

Great Britain and Sweden curlers shake hands after the Olympic final
Bruce Mouat's rink were facing the Swedes for a third consecutive major championship final
24th Winter Olympic Games
Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

Great Britain's men's curlers had to settle for Olympic silver as Sweden triumphed 5-4 in a nerve-shredding final to claim gold.

Bruce Mouat's team took a compelling match to an extra end, but Sweden were able to use their last-stone advantage to score one.

Mouat's final shot to try and force a steal did not come off and left Swedish skip Niklas Edin celebrating victory.

It means Britain's 98-year wait for a men's curling gold medal continues.

However, it is Team GB's first medal of the Games and the women's side have the chance to win gold when they face Japan at 01:05 GMT on Sunday.

"It's still pretty raw," Mouat told BBC Sport. "That's going to be the case for quite a while.

"I'm trying to think how great our week was and [feel] proud how we went about it.

"We topped the table and had a really good semi-final performance so I'm trying to think about the other things apart from that game.

"I do feel proud of myself and my guys. I'm sure down the line I will feel proud of this medal but right now I'm just trying to soak it in."

Swedish skip Edin had billed this as the "clash of the titans" in men's curling as the two sides met in their third consecutive major championship final.

Sweden had claimed the 2021 world title before Bruce Mouat's Scotland team took revenge in the European final in December, and the two sides could barely be separated once again in a match of very high quality.

Britain went behind early on when Sweden took two in the second end and then added a steal of one in the third for a 3-1 lead.

At that stage it looked ominous for Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan, but after clinging to one with the hammer in the next by millimetres, they built their way back into the game.

Trailing 4-3 in the ninth end, they needed a score of two or more to unsettle Sweden, who were set for last-stone advantage in the final end.

But when Edin shut off the chance of two with a magnificent shot, Mouat chose to blank and take the hammer into the last.

And although the British skip rolled in for one to force the extra end, the odds were stacked against them with Sweden having the buffer of the last stone in the decider.

In the end, after tense timeouts from both teams, Mouat was left with a difficult hit and roll shot to try to steal one and the match, but it fell short.

Instead Swedish skip Edin - considered one of the best players of all time - now has the gold medal that eluded him when taking silver and bronze at the past two Olympics.

'This will sting for a while' - reaction

Lead Hammy McMillan: "It's not how we wanted to end it. We'll all look back on this and we will be proud, but right now it kind of sucks. We probably weren't our best at the start but we fought back hard."

Second Bobby Lammie: "I'm gutted for the boys. We fought back well but couldn't get over the line. Looking back it will be a strong week. But right now it hurts."

Third Grant Hardie: "Losing the final is going to sting for a while. Losing any final does but this one is going to take a little bit longer. You need to give those [Sweden] guys a lot of credit especially under the pressure of having not won that gold yet - they played amazing."

'They've got years ahead of them' - analysis

Olympic silver medallist Michael Goodfellow on BBC TV

Britain came up against Team Sweden who were top of their game. I'm not sure I've seen Niklas ever play so well. Bruce and the guys applied themselves really well but a few mistakes early on gave Sweden the advantage.

They fought back though and the momentum changed. But it is really difficult going into the extra end without the last stone.

Former curling world champion Jackie Lockhart on BBC TV:

They've got years ahead of them. I know it seems a long long way ahead but every year just passes and they're going to get stronger and stronger so they have to think about that.

Put the disappointment away - they gave it their all and I applaud them; they are a great team. But a well deserved gold for Niklas Edin.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

518 comments

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 10:09

    Great effort shame we didn’t get the gold but you did us proud lads - hating all this Scottish/English nonsense if they’re representing GB just get behind them or don’t bother commenting

    • Reply posted by Antonio Kante, today at 10:23

      Antonio Kante replied:
      You hate it, but still needed to mention it in your comment rather than simply ignoring it and congratulating the team.

  • Comment posted by taylor01pe, today at 10:00

    What a great tournament team GB had. They came so close in a superb final. I love the way curling builds to a climax and the uncertainty all the way through. Sport at its finest. Hold your heads high gents and wear your silver medals with pride. Now come on the ladies!

    • Reply posted by Kingsman, today at 10:09

      Kingsman replied:
      Bang on. Not sure why you have down votes!

  • Comment posted by David, today at 10:00

    Unlucky lads. Well played throughout the tournament.

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 10:00

    That is a shame for GB.

    Sweden came up with some big shots when it mattered showing why they are World Champions.

    Congratulations to them

    Tough on the GB guys but great tournament.

  • Comment posted by Iain Wood, today at 10:03

    Fair play to Sweden and Niklas Edin in particular (he is definitely the GOAT) but Bruce and the boys should be very proud and not get too down - they are very young and will have many more chances to get gold. Putting it in perspective that was Edwin's 4th Olympics and his first win! 👏👏👏🥌🥌🥌🥈🥈🥈

    • Reply posted by Iain Wood, today at 10:05

      Iain Wood replied:
      Edin's (predictive text 🙄🙄🙈🙈)

  • Comment posted by AG, today at 10:06

    Edin is 36 and at his 3rd olympics with his team. Mouat is 27 and at his first Olympics with his team. Next time lads.

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 10:34

      cynic replied:
      Next time lads? How about this time. Small nation mentality.

  • Comment posted by Kingsman, today at 10:03

    Well played. Silver is still great!

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 10:26

      cynic replied:
      Small country mentality.

  • Comment posted by lesleysis, today at 10:11

    Very Ist Olympics and a silver medal, fantastic , I cant understand the delusion.
    They played their hearts out. I, for one, was riveted to the screen.It's a game.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 10:43

      Forza Italia replied:
      Just couldn't curl the big one out

  • Comment posted by Hilary, today at 10:06

    I had hopes when we retained the hammer for the 10th end, but as both teams had stolen ends during the match it was no certainty. Sweden played a great match, we have a young team who can aim for the gold in 2026, they did themselves proud.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 10:52

      Forza Italia replied:
      Sweden were great. As you say, Sweden will aim for gold again in 2026 and will be the favourites.

  • Comment posted by Murrayfield, today at 10:01

    Missed by a ba' hair, there will be another time. Good match. Sweden were never pushovers.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 11:22

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Totally agree, Sweden aren’t world champions by fluke.
      Well played Scotland.

  • Comment posted by Billy, today at 10:05

    Good run and a good match to finish

    Looking forward to the lassies match now

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 10:33

      Rizla replied:
      Ah they have an event for collies too?

  • Comment posted by TeeeDeee, today at 09:57

    Great effort - tight match!

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 10:55

      Forza Italia replied:
      Curling doesn't get better than this!
      Ice darts magic!

  • Comment posted by ShaunB, today at 10:02

    Is it too difficult though to keep a final on the same channel for the duration?!?!? Anytime the BBC manage to blag their way to get some sport they always find some way to ruin it.

    • Reply posted by Woodie, today at 10:05

      Woodie replied:
      BBC tv just don't do sport anymore. Presumably it doesn't fit their agenda.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 10:01

    fantastic game to watch well done both teams, down to millimetres in the end

  • Comment posted by Eric, today at 10:18

    Some good news! Team GB's medal haul has gone from Zero to One!

    • Reply posted by Keep the Faith, today at 10:29

      Keep the Faith replied:
      That is an improvement rate of infinity.

  • Comment posted by nike, today at 10:10

    Well done - a silver medal at the Olympics is a great achievement.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 11:03

      Forza Italia replied:
      Depends how many millions were spent to get there really.

  • Comment posted by Simjam, today at 10:16

    An amazing game, so so so close. Better to be beaten by a team that played out of their skin rather than because of silly mistakes.

  • Comment posted by Rosie W, today at 10:14

    We should be shouting from the rooftops! At last, GB have a Winter Olympic medal! Well done men’s curling, you were brilliant! What a mixture of chess and snooker. Next, it’s the women’s turn.

    • Reply posted by shrub rose, today at 10:46

      shrub rose replied:
      It's supposed to be a team representing the whole UK, not just GB.

  • Comment posted by Keepcalm, today at 10:16

    Congratulations and well done

  • Comment posted by Potts1227, today at 10:04

    Why has every commentator started with the negative of a GB loss of the gold rather that a congratulations for willing the silver?

    • Reply posted by Speak, today at 10:42

      Speak replied:
      Isn't that the way British media have always reported! They have always found the negative angle.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More from the Winter Olympics

Featured

  • Sweepers guide a curling stone into the 'house'

    How to get into curling - an intricate, tactical back-and-forth game on a sheet of ice, accessible to all ages.

  • Synchronised ice skating

    How to get into ice skating - find a rink near you and start gliding across the ice.

  • Ashley Tait; Csanad Virag

    Learn how to get involved in ice hockey to put your skating and hand-eye co-ordination to the test.

  • Dad and daughter skiing

    How to get into skiing - a full-body workout, guaranteed to get you fitter, with slopes and centres across the UK.

  • Elite League

    Latest news and results from the official site.