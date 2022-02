From the section Winter Olympics

Big final

Country Score Country Austria* 2-2 Germany

Small final

Country Score Country Norway* 2-2 United States

1/2 finals

Country Score Country Austria* 2-2 Norway United States 1-3 Germany

1/4 finals

Country Score Country Austria 3-1 Slovenia France 2-2 Norway* Italy 1-3 United States Germany* 2-2 Switzerland

1/8 finals

Country Score Country Slovenia* 2-2 Canada France 3-1 Czech Republic Norway* 2-2 Poland Italy 3-1 ROC United States 3-1 Slovakia Germany 3-1 Sweden Switzerland 4-0 China

Austria receive bye from this round.

* = Won by time