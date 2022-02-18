Winter Olympics: GB's Mica McNeill says something went 'drastically wrong' in two-woman bobsleigh

Mica McNeill and partner Montell Douglas
Mica McNeill and partner Montell Douglas were 19th out of 20 after the first two runs in the two-woman bobsleigh
24th Winter Olympic Games
Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Mica McNeill said something went "drastically wrong" after a disappointing start to the two-woman bobsleigh left Great Britain out of contention with two heats remaining.

McNeill and partner Montell Douglas currently sit 19th out of 20 pairs after the opening two heats.

They are 2.49 seconds off German leaders Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi.

"It is one of those things where we don't fully know what's going on," said McNeill.

"Something has gone drastically wrong, it hasn't all come together."

The final two heats take place on Saturday with the aggregate time of the four heats determining the final standings.

It is yet more frustration for Team GB at the Yanqing Sliding Centre after the two-man bobsleigh team crashed on their third run on their way to an 11th-place finish.

Brad Hall, Nick Gleeson, Taylor Lawrence and Greg Cackett are set to compete for Britain in the four-man event starting on Saturday.

Despite the below-par display there was a moment of history for Douglas, who became the first woman to represent GB in different sports at the summer and winter Olympics, having competed in the 100m and 4x100m relay at the Beijing summer Games in 2008.

"It has been 14 years and a very different track," said Douglas. "It's not easy doing elite competition in both summer and winter sports but I'm very proud that I have done that."

Norway are top of the Winter Olympic medal table with a record 15 golds. Germany are second, the United States are third and China are fourth

