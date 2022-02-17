Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Zoe Atkin was making her Olympic debut in Beijing

24th Winter Olympic Games Hosts: Beijing, China Dates : 4-20 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

Zoe Atkin fell on two of her three runs in the halfpipe final as China's gold medallist Eileen Gu became the first freestyle skier to win Olympic medals in three different events.

Team GB's Atkin, 19, qualified in fourth for the final but finished ninth after scoring 73.25 in her final run.

China's 18-year-old 'snow princess' Gu won with 95.25 to add to her big air gold and slopestyle silver.

Defending champion Cassie Sharpe won silver, with Rachael Karker in third.

More to follow.