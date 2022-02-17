Winter Olympics: Zoe Atkin finishes ninth in halfpipe final after two falls

By Katie FalkinghamBBC Sport in Zhangjiakou

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Zoe Atkin crashes
Zoe Atkin was making her Olympic debut in Beijing
24th Winter Olympic Games
Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

Team GB's Zoe Atkin fell on two of her three runs in the freeski halfpipe final as China's Eileen Gu won a second gold medal at her home Winter Olympics.

Atkin, 19, qualified in fourth for the final but finished ninth after scoring 73.25 in her final run.

China's 'snow princess' Gu, won with 93.75 and became the first to win medals in three events after winning big air gold and slopestyle silver.

Defending champion Cassie Sharpe won silver, with Rachael Karker in third.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More from the Winter Olympics

Featured

  • Sweepers guide a curling stone into the 'house'

    How to get into curling - an intricate, tactical back-and-forth game on a sheet of ice, accessible to all ages.

  • Synchronised ice skating

    How to get into ice skating - find a rink near you and start gliding across the ice.

  • Ashley Tait; Csanad Virag

    Learn how to get involved in ice hockey to put your skating and hand-eye co-ordination to the test.

  • Dad and daughter skiing

    How to get into skiing - a full-body workout, guaranteed to get you fitter, with slopes and centres across the UK.

  • Elite League

    Latest news and results from the official site.