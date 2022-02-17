Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Zoe Atkin was making her Olympic debut in Beijing

Team GB's Zoe Atkin fell on two of her three runs in the freeski halfpipe final as China's Eileen Gu won a second gold medal at her home Winter Olympics.

Atkin, 19, qualified in fourth for the final but finished ninth after scoring 73.25 in her final run.

China's 'snow princess' Gu, won with 93.75 and became the first to win medals in three events after winning big air gold and slopestyle silver.

Defending champion Cassie Sharpe won silver, with Rachael Karker in third.

More to follow.