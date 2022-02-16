Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Freestyle skier Zoe Atkin qualified in fourth place for Friday's halfpipe final - raising hopes of a maiden Team GB medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Atkin, 19, put down a best run of 86.75 as she made her Games debut - four years after older sister Izzy won GB's first Olympic medal on skis.

China's favourite Eileen Gu topped qualification with a best of 95.50.

"I was really nervous," world bronze medallist Atkin told BBC Sport.

"Sometimes qualifying can be even more nerve-racking than finals so I just wanted to put one down. After I landed my first run I was like 'phew, pressure's all off' so I put an extra trick in there that I hadn't trained just to try and I'm really happy I landed it to make finals.

"It's so much fun - the course is perfect and I'm having so much fun skiing it. It was so fast today, I just launched out of the halfpipe and it feels like you're flying. I'm having a great time.

"I do have a couple of tricks that I might be putting in tomorrow but you'll have to watch and see!"

GB's Gus Kenworthy is in men's qualifying action from 04:30 GMT.