Winter Olympics: Biathlon - Women's 4x6km Relay Results
|Rank
|Country
|Shooting Penalties
|Finish
|1
|Sweden
|0+6
|1:11:03.9
|2
|ROC
|1+7
|+12.0
|3
|Germany
|0+6
|+37.4
|4
|Norway
|2+8
|+50.7
|5
|Italy
|0+5
|+1:33.1
|6
|France
|2+10
|+2:13.0
|7
|Ukraine
|1+6
|+3:00.2
|8
|Czech Republic
|1+8
|+3:02.1
|9
|Austria
|3+7
|+4:03.7
|10
|Canada
|0+8
|+4:30.4
|11
|United States
|2+9
|+4:47.4
|12
|China
|1+5
|+5:07.6
|13
|Belarus
|5+16
|+5:30.5
|14
|Poland
|1+10
|+6:08.2
|15
|Estonia
|5+13
|LAP
|16
|Finland
|2+6
|LAP
|17
|Japan
|2+12
|LAP
|18
|Bulgaria
|1+7
|LAP
|19
|Slovakia
|2+12
|LAP