Winter Olympics: Biathlon - Women's 4x6km Relay Results

From the section Winter Olympics

RankCountryShooting PenaltiesFinish
1Sweden0+61:11:03.9
2ROC1+7+12.0
3Germany0+6+37.4
4Norway2+8+50.7
5Italy0+5+1:33.1
6France2+10+2:13.0
7Ukraine1+6+3:00.2
8Czech Republic1+8+3:02.1
9Austria3+7+4:03.7
10Canada0+8+4:30.4
11United States2+9+4:47.4
12China1+5+5:07.6
13Belarus5+16+5:30.5
14Poland1+10+6:08.2
15Estonia5+13LAP
16Finland2+6LAP
17Japan2+12LAP
18Bulgaria1+7LAP
19Slovakia2+12LAP

Top Stories