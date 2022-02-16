Winter Olympics: Alexander Hall wins freestyle skiing slopestyle gold in USA one-two

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

24th Winter Olympic Games
Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

Alexander Hall won freestyle skiing gold in the Winter Olympics men's slopestyle as the USA claimed a one-two on the podium in Beijing.

An opening run score of 90.01 was enough to earn the 23-year-old victory ahead of compatriot Nicholas Goepper.

Goepper posted 86.48 on his second run to take silver, as Sweden's Jesper Tjader finished in bronze with 85.35.

Britain's James Woods, fourth at the 2018 Games, pulled out of qualification on Tuesday with a back injury.

Hall, who failed to qualify for the final at his first Games in 2018, completed his gold medal-winning first run with an innovative double 1080 pretzel.

"It definitely was the best slopestyle run I've ever done, mainly because it embodied everything I love about skiing and how I approach skiing," said Hall.

"I'm really glad that the creativity was able to shine through and that got rewarded," he added. "I figured I would just give it my all and go all-in right away."

