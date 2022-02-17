24th Winter Olympic Games Hosts: Beijing, China Dates : 4-20 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

Kamila Valieva's controversial Winter Olympics ended in tears with a fourth-place finish after the 15-year-old fell multiple times in the free skate.

Russian Olympic Committee's Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova claimed gold and silver with Japan's Kaori Sakamoto taking the bronze medal.

Valieva, in the spotlight after a court ruled she could compete in Beijing after a failed drugs test, sobbed while awaiting the score.

She had led going into the free skate.

The skaters got their medals at an official ceremony, with the International Olympic Committee having previously said there would be no ceremony if Valieva came in the top three while the doping investigation was still ongoing.

Valieva landed her opening quadruple jump but then faltered on the next triple, triggering a series of errors that had the crowd gasping in disbelief at what they were seeing.

As the mistakes mounted and the falls came, the crowd cheered her on and applauded the moves she did complete.

She threw her hands up at the end before leaving the ice in tears - for a second time this week, having also burst into tears after the short programme as the tension of recent days told.

As she left the ice Russian-flag waving supporters stood and chanted "well done" in Russian.

From asterisks to agony

Valieva was allowed to compete in the women's event after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) ruled against re-imposing a provisional suspension on her.

She discovered on 8 February that she had tested positive for angina drug trimetazidine but then successfully appealed against a Russian Anti-Doping Agency decision to impose a provisional suspension.

That decision was upheld by Cas after appeals by the IOC and others, with the court's ruling pointing to "exceptional circumstances" regarding her age and the timing of the test result, which came during the Games and nearly six weeks after the sample was taken.

There were mixed reactions from her fellow competitors, with some unhappy they were knowingly skating against someone who had failed a drugs test and others sorry that a child was caught up in a doping scandal.

The talk before Thursday's skate was about the IOC's decision that there would be an asterisk against the result until the doping case was over, but thoughts of that quickly evaporated during a performance where the mistakes came with agonising frequency.