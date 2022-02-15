Winter Olympics: Biathlon - Men's 4x7.5km Relay Results
From the section Winter Olympics
|Rank
|Country
|Shooting Penalties
|Finish
|1
|Norway
|1+7
|1:19:50.2
|2
|France
|0+9
|+27.4
|3
|ROC
|2+6
|+45.3
|4
|Germany
|1+9
|+1:04.3
|5
|Sweden
|1+13
|+1:49.4
|6
|Canada
|2+9
|+1:56.3
|7
|Italy
|2+13
|+1:58.6
|8
|Belarus
|2+11
|+1:59.0
|9
|Ukraine
|4+12
|+3:41.3
|10
|Austria
|2+8
|+3:41.7
|11
|Slovenia
|0+10
|+4:19.4
|12
|Switzerland
|1+8
|+4:22.1
|13
|United States
|3+13
|+5:42.8
|14
|Lithuania
|0+11
|+5:47.6
|15
|Estonia
|2+12
|+6:13.4
|16
|China
|2+11
|+6:37.3
|17
|Finland
|4+14
|+7:07.5
|18
|Bulgaria
|2+11
|+7:15.1
|19
|Czech Republic
|4+14
|LAP
|20
|Belgium
|0+8
|LAP
|21
|Slovakia
|2+10
|LAP