The shoulder-length hair. The moustache. The multi-coloured shoes. The lucky green hat which hangs from his back pocket.

American curler Matt Hamilton cuts a distinct figure on the ice.

The 32-year-old helped team USA win their first ever curling gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in 2018 and, alongside skip John Shuster, Tyler George and new team member Chris Plys, he's back to defend that title in Beijing.

There is a story behind the American's look for these Games - and in particular his "luscious locks", as he has described them.

Hamilton plans to raise money for a brain cancer research charity and has so far received donations of more than $6,500 (£4,800). He has increased his initial target from $5000 (£3,693) to $10,000 (£7,387) as the donations continue to flood in during his Olympics campaign.

During Saturday's match against Canada, curling clubs in America tweeted support for Hamilton's fundraiser - which left him external-link "absolutely overwhelmed".

Matt Hamilton's Olympic appearances have led to an influx of donations. On his choice of shoes, he said: "I just thought they're sweet. Here we are with some wild shoes."

"Let's be real, cancer has affected everybody," Hamilton said on Instagram external-link . "Whether its family, friends, yourself, it's had an impact on pretty much everybody out there.

"I'm going to cut my hair in maybe some ridiculous ways and try to have some fun with it and we can beat cancer together."

Before the USA's opening round robin match, he added: "It's been quite a journey. I'm going to cut it and donate it to a children's wig foundation."

The USA are tied-fourth in the men's round robin standings after eight of nine games, with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals.

Hamilton will now be hoping his lucky hat can help his team secure consecutive Olympic gold medals.

On the importance of the hat, he quoted the fictional character Michael Scott from the American TV show 'The Office', who is played by actor Steve Carell.

"In the words of Michael Scott, 'I'm not superstitious, but I'm a little 'stitious.' This goes to every event I play - and goes in the back pocket," said Hamilton.