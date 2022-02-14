Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Katie Summerhayes is appearing at her third Winter Olympics

24th Winter Olympic Games Hosts: Beijing, China Dates : 4-20 February

Team GB's wait for a 2022 Winter Olympic medal goes on after freestyle skiers Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes finished short of the slopestyle podium.

Muir, 17, placed eighth in the final while 26-year-old Summerhayes - at her third Games - was ninth.

With just five days of the Games remaining, Great Britain are now projected to win just one medal.

The last time GB went home from a Winter Games empty-handed was 1992.

In the slopestyle final, Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud was crowned Olympic champion with a best score of 86.56, upgrading her silver from four years ago.

China's Eileen Gu took silver while Estonia's Kelly Sildaru won bronze.

"I don't think it even sunk in that I made finals and I still don't know if it has," Summerhayes - who finished with a best of 64.75 - told BBC Sport.

"I'm pretty stoked - I had a blast so that's what I'll take away. I've had such a good Games, probably the best one I've ever had."

