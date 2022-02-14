Winter Olympics: Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes miss out on freeski slopestyle medals

By Katie FalkinghamBBC Sport in Zhangjiakou

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Katie Summerhayes
Katie Summerhayes is appearing at her third Winter Olympics
24th Winter Olympic Games
Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Team GB's wait for a 2022 Winter Olympic medal goes on after freestyle skiers Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes finished short of the slopestyle podium.

Muir, 17, placed eighth in the final while 26-year-old Summerhayes - at her third Games - was ninth.

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud was crowned Olympic champion with a best score of 86.56.

China's Eileen Gu took silver while Estonia's Kelly Sildaru won bronze.

More to follow.

