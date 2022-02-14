Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

By Katie Falkingham BBC Sport in Zhangjiakou

Katie Summerhayes is appearing at her third Winter Olympics

Team GB's wait for a 2022 Winter Olympic medal goes on after freestyle skiers Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes finished short of the slopestyle podium.

Muir, 17, placed eighth in the final while 26-year-old Summerhayes - at her third Games - was ninth.

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud was crowned Olympic champion with a best score of 86.56.

China's Eileen Gu took silver while Estonia's Kelly Sildaru won bronze.

