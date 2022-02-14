Winter Olympics: Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes miss out on freeski slopestyle medals
Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics
|24th Winter Olympic Games
|Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app
Team GB's wait for a 2022 Winter Olympic medal goes on after freestyle skiers Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes finished short of the slopestyle podium.
Muir, 17, placed eighth in the final while 26-year-old Summerhayes - at her third Games - was ninth.
Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud was crowned Olympic champion with a best score of 86.56.
China's Eileen Gu took silver while Estonia's Kelly Sildaru won bronze.
More to follow.