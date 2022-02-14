Winter Olympics: Ski Jumping - Men's Team results
From the section Winter Olympics
Final Result
|Rank
|Country
|Round One
|Round Two
|Total Score
|1
|Austria
|458.4
|484.3
|942.7
|2
|Slovenia
|467.4
|467.0
|934.4
|3
|Germany
|446.5
|476.4
|922.9
|4
|Norway
|456.5
|465.6
|922.1
|5
|Japan
|438.5
|444.3
|882.8
|6
|Poland
|434.5
|445.6
|880.1
|7
|ROC
|410.6
|395.9
|806.5
|8
|Switzerland
|367.0
|424.5
|791.5
Round One
|Rank
|Country
|Points
|1
|Slovenia
|467.4
|Q
|2
|Austria
|458.4
|Q
|3
|Norway
|456.5
|Q
|4
|Germany
|446.5
|Q
|5
|Japan
|438.5
|Q
|6
|Poland
|434.5
|Q
|7
|ROC
|410.6
|Q
|8
|Switzerland
|367.0
|Q
|9
|Czech Republic
|279.5
|10
|United States
|261
|11
|China
|115
Full list of trial round results available from the official Beijing 2022 website