Winter Olympics: Ski Jumping - Men's Team results

Final Result

RankCountryRound OneRound TwoTotal Score
1Austria458.4484.3942.7
2Slovenia467.4467.0934.4
3Germany446.5476.4922.9
4Norway456.5465.6922.1
5Japan438.5444.3882.8
6Poland434.5445.6880.1
7ROC410.6395.9806.5
8Switzerland367.0424.5791.5

Round One

RankCountryPoints
1Slovenia467.4Q
2Austria458.4Q
3Norway456.5Q
4Germany446.5Q
5Japan438.5Q
6Poland434.5Q
7ROC410.6Q
8Switzerland367.0Q
9Czech Republic279.5
10United States261
11China115

Full list of trial round results available from the official Beijing 2022 websiteexternal-link

