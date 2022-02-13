Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Before Beijing 2022, Marte Olsbu Roeiseland's best Olympics performances were two silver medals at Pyeongchang 2018 in the 7.5km sprint and mixed relay

Norwegian biathlete Marte Olsbu Roeiseland won her third gold of the 2022 Winter Olympics with a stunning victory in the women's 10km pursuit.

Roeiseland won Sunday's race by a large margin of one minute 36.5 seconds, ahead of Sweden's Elvira Oberg as Norway's Tiril Eckhoff took bronze.

The 31-year-old beat Oberg to gold in Friday's sprint and, alongside three team-mates, won the mixed relay.

Roeiseland also won bronze in the 15km individual event.

The biathlon pursuit sees the winner of the sprint set off first, with the other competitors following at staggered intervals based on how many seconds they were behind in that event.

Biathletes stop at the shooting range four times. The first two shooting bouts are from prone, the final two while standing.

Roeiseland won the sprint by finishing 30.9 seconds ahead of 22-year-old Oberg.

"I had really good preparation and I was looking forward to these Olympics for a really long time," said Roeiseland, who arrived at the Beijing Games as this season's outstanding female biathlete.

"I had a good starting position today which helps a lot. The shooting was good and it was so much fun to race.

"Every medal is special. I'm just trying to be right here and right now and be present. Right now I'm just enjoying this moment."

'Roeiseland goes down as one of the greats' - analysis

Rob Walker, BBC Winter Olympics commentator

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland is proving just about unbeatable in 2022, what a performance.

The sprint champion becomes the pursuit champion and she goes down in history now as one of the greats.

She's won that gold by the metaphorical country mile. That was superb, almost flawless from the World Cup leader.