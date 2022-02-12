Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Laura Deas had won bronze at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

Britain's Laura Deas says her 19th place in the women's skeleton at the Beijing Winter Games was "nowhere near what I wanted".

The bronze medallist from the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang finished almost four seconds behind Germany's Hannah Neise, who took gold in China.

Fellow Briton Brogan Crowley came 22nd, after Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt were 15th and 16th in the men's event.

"Clearly we're lacking speed," Deas said.

"I can't give you an answer now - I don't know the answer.

"But it's something we're going to go and review pretty closely and hopefully come back stronger."

The disappointing results in Beijing ended Great Britain's record of winning a skeleton medal at every Winter Olympics since the sport's introduction 20 years ago.

"It's been a tough few years for everyone," Deas continued, "and I think it's really important for me to be proud of the fact that I came here and I put in a great performance.

"The fact that the outcome is nowhere near what I wanted shouldn't take away from the fact that I think I put down some pretty good runs."

BBC commentator John Jackson, who won bobsleigh bronze in 2014, was again critical of the sleds used by the British team at this year's Games.

"The result doesn't show how well the athletes have been sliding," he said, as the event unfolded.

"Laura's lines have been world class. She has been holding up her side of the bargain. The equipment hasn't.

"For Brogan, Matt and Marcus this Games is all about the development for the next four years."

When asked about her future in the sport, 33-year-old Deas said she would take some time to consider her next steps.

"It's been a very long season - a lot of travelling, a lot of time away from home," she said. "It's been months.

"So I think I'll just go home now, see my friends and family and just reflect on what has been a crazy season and just see how I feel about everything.

"You don't always get the fairy-tale finish that you want and that's elite sport - it's tough out there.

"But I really want to thank everyone at home for their support. It's not gone unnoticed and I really so feel it, so thank you."