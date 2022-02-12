Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

The women's quartet have now won two and lost two of their four matches

24th Winter Olympic Games Hosts: Beijing, China Dates : 4-20 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

Great Britain's women won an important curling match against the United States 10-5 to keep their Winter Olympics play-off hopes on track.

Having lost two of their three matches so far, Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds and Hailey Duff could ill afford another defeat.

The Scottish quartet held off an American fightback to move up to fifth in the standings.

They return to the ice on Sunday at 06:05 GMT to face Denmark.

Before that, the men's team skipped by Bruce Mouat play China at 01:05 in the first of their two matches, finishing the day by facing Denmark (12:05) as they look to improve their record of two wins and one loss.

Both teams need a top-four finish to reach the semi-finals.

After Friday's tough loss to South Korea, Muirhead's rink had more than 24 hours off and started quickly as they immediately took two with the hammer in the first end, before stealing another two in the second.

But the USA fought back in the fourth when Muirhead's final stone came up an inch short and American skip Tabitha Peterson drew in to make it 4-2.

The USA took another two on their next end with the hammer having limited Britain to one and, at 5-4 heading into the seventh, the game was in the balance.

In the next end, Muirhead just missed a chance for three, but settled for two and a three-score lead - and they secured the decisive blow in the ninth when Peterson missed the house.

That left Muirhead a simple draw for three to secure victory with an end to spare.

"After last night's loss we knew it was a very important game," the British skip told BBC Sport.

"We had a bit of time off so I think we definitely made the most of that. We regrouped, managed to switch off a bit and we came out firing.

"I'm absolutely delighted, as a team we played great, very proud of the girls and how they performed out there."