Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner are competing at their fifth and fourth Olympics respectively

Lindsey Jacobellis won her second gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics as she and United States team-mate Nick Baumgartner - with a combined age of 76 - won the inaugural snowboard cross mixed team title.

Jacobellis, 36, won the women's individual event on Wednesday - her first Olympic gold at her fifth Games.

For 40-year-old Baumgartner, it is a first medal at his fourth Olympics.

Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale were a creditable sixth for Team GB.

Bankes is the women's world champion but was a shock early exit from the individual event in the quarter-finals, while 20-year-old Nightingale is ranked 89th in the world.

The event was making its Olympic debut, three years after being held at the World Championships for the first time.

The men go off first in four-person races, with their finishing times directly correlating with the start time for their female team-mate.

Nightingale finished fourth in his leg of the quarter-final, more than 1.5 seconds behind the winner, but Bankes put in a glorious run to come from last place to win her leg and put the pair into the semi-finals.

Bankes was unable to make up a larger deficit in their semi-final and the pair finished third to move into the small final, which decides fifth to eighth place.

"It was amazing I could do a race with Charlotte and then get to the [small] final," Nightingale, who made his Olympic debut at these Games, told BBC Sport.

"I think we did a good job. I think Charlotte did an amazing job to catch up.

"She's number one in the world overall at the moment and just to do a race with someone who is the best in the world means absolutely everything."

In the final, Baumgartner won the men's race, with Italy's Omar Visintin 0.04 seconds back. That meant that in the women's race, Jacobellis set out of the gates first, with Michela Moioli released 0.04 seconds later and the American overcame a poor start to take the title.

Italy's first team took the silver medal, while Canada's equivalent won bronze.