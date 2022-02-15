Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Dave Ryding in the men's slalom in Beijing

Great Britain's hunt for a Winter Olympics medal continues after Dave Ryding finished 13th in the men's slalom in Beijing.

The 35-year-old was true to his pre-race stance of adopting aggressive tactics for a medal bid but a mistake in the first run ended his chances.

Ryding said: "I left myself way too much to do and for some reason I didn't have my best skiing. I was missing my A game really."

France's Clement Noel claimed gold.

Austria's Johannes Strolz took silver to add to his combined gold he had already won at these Games and Norway's Sebastian Voss-Solevag rounded off the medal podium.

Ryding, who last month became the first Briton to win an alpine World Cup race, said: "There is always stress around performances and you sometimes want it too much.

"To do it every run is fine margins, and it's tough."

After four Winter Olympics, this looks like it is Ryding's final one but he added: "I've no regrets in my career.

"I always do what I can, put out what I have got.

"The Olympics won't define me because I have had a great career but you always want to top it off with something special. I think I have got another year, we'll keep going in the World Cup."

With six days of the Games in Beijing remaining, Great Britain have seen medal chances and hopes come and go so far. The last time they left a winter Games empty-handed was in Albertville in 1992.

Britain look extremely unlikely to match the five medals they won in both Sochi in 2014 and Pyeongchang in 2018, with UK Sport looking at a medal range of three to seven in these Olympics.

But there are still medal chances out there with the men's curling team guaranteed a shot at gold or bronze, plus two-woman and four-man bobsleigh, and Zoe Atkin and Gus Kenworthy in ski halfpipe.

And Ryding himself is set to have another crack in the mixed team parallel slalom on Saturday.