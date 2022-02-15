Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Great Britain's two-man bobsleigh team crashed on their third run at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The sled, being driven by Brad Hall with Nick Gleeson as brakeman, turned over after corner 13 at the Yanqing Sliding Centre.

They walked away unhurt and will be able to race the fourth run as they finished inside the top 20.

They were 11th after the first two heats and were pushing to get into the medal positions when they overturned.

But remarkably they only lost about half a second and dropped down a couple of positions to 13th.

Hall and Gleeson are also due to race in the four-man competition.

'You are here, you are fighting, you are doing your best'

Analysis from John Jackson - Sochi 2014 bronze medallist

I completely feel for Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson, I went through this in 2010 and it broke my heart.

You are here, you are fighting, you are doing your best, you are representing your country.

The main thing, other than damaged pride, is the guys look really good.

I just hope Brad can forget about this now over the next few days and step into the four-man and take that as a chance to bring the medal home.