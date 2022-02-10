Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Jack Gower was 12th after the downhill run and maintained that position following the more technical slalom element of the combined event

24th Winter Olympic Games Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

Jack Gower achieved Ireland's best ever alpine skiing result at a Winter Olympics as he finished 12th in the men's combined event.

Gower was in 12th spot after the opening run in his specialist downhill component and maintained that position following the slalom run.

"Twelfth at the Olympics, I mean that's crazy," said a delighted Gower, 27.

The only higher Irish finish at a Winter Games was Clifton Wrottesley's skeleton fourth spot in 2002.

"There's 30,000 competitors in alpine skiing, to get 12th is… what can I say, it's great," added Gower, who last year switched allegiance from Great Britain to Ireland.

The Olympic debutant and former world junior champion finished 6.31 seconds behind Austria's winner Johannes Strolz who took gold of Norway's Aleksander Kilde and Canada's James Crawford.

The Irish competitor, who father is cousin of England cricket great David Gower, was among 17 of the 27 competitors to complete the event.

Gower finished 31st in the men's downhill on Monday before crashing out of the Super-G on Tuesday and he has two further events at the Games.