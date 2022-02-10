Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Valieva has continued to practice for her individual event

The International Testing Agency has confirmed teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva failed a drugs test in December.

The 15-year-old was part of the team which claimed figure skating gold on Monday but the medals were not awarded because of a "legal issue".

The Russian Anti Doping Agency lifted her suspension, enabling her to compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

But the International Olympic Committee has now appealed against that decision.

The ITA said Valieva - who was the first female skater to land a quadruple jump in competition - had a sample collected on Christmas Day at the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St Petersburg.

It was sent to the World Anti Doping Agency-accredited laboratory in Stockholm.

Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, which is used in the prevention of angina attacks, but is on the Wada banned list.

She was provisionally suspended but challenged the decision and Rusada agreed to lift it.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport will now hear the case before her scheduled appearance in the individual event, which starts on 15 February.

Valieva has been seen practising at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing and is due to do so again on Friday.