Winter Olympics: Valieva failed drug test confirmed

Breaking news

The International Testing Agency has confirmed teenage Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva failed a drugs test in December.

The 15-year-old was part of the team which claimed figure skating gold on Monday but the medals were not awarded because of a "legal issue".

The Russian Anti-doping Agency lifted her suspension, enabling her to compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

But the International Olympic Committee has now appealed against that decision.

More to follow.

