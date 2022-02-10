Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

24th Winter Olympic Games Hosts: Beijing, China Dates : 4-20 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

American Nathan Chen won the men's Olympic figure skating gold to end the hurt of 2018 but defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu's jump record attempt failed at Beijing 2022.

For Chen, 22, it was redemption after nerves destroyed his jumps when he was the favourite four years ago.

Yuma Kagiyama took silver and Japanese compatriot Shoma Uno the bronze.

Hanyu, 27, had been trying to perform the first quadruple axel in competition but it ended in a fall and fourth.

The climax of the event took place against the backdrop of uncertainty over what the legal issue might be that has meant the medals won in the team event on Monday have yet to be handed out..

