Winter Olympics: Ice Hockey - men's results
From the section Winter Olympics
Preliminary Rounds
|Group A
|United States
|v
|China
|Canada
|v
|Germany
|Canada
|v
|United States
|Germany
|v
|China
|China
|v
|Canada
|United States
|v
|Germany
|Group B
|ROC
|1-0
|Switzerland
|Czech Republic
|v
|Denmark
|Denmark
|v
|ROC
|Czech Republic
|v
|Switzerland
|ROC
|v
|Czech Republic
|Switzerland
|v
|Denmark
|Group C
|Sweden
|v
|Latvia
|Finland
|v
|Slovakia
|Sweden
|v
|Slovakia
|Latvia
|v
|Finland
|Slovakia
|v
|Latvia
|Finland
|v
|Sweden
Tables
|Group A
|Rank
|Country
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Group B
|Rank
|Country
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|1
|ROC
|1
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|2
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|3
|Czech Republic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Group C
|Rank
|Country
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|1
|2
|3
|4