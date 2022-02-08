Winter Olympics: Charlotte Bankes out of snowboard cross in quarter-finals

By Katie FalkinghamBBC Sport in Zhangjiakou

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Finish line
Charlotte Bankes finished third in her quarter-final
24th Winter Olympic Games
Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

Great Britain's best medal hope Charlotte Bankes suffered a shock quarter-final exit in the women's snowboard cross at the Winter Olympics.

The 26-year-old, a strong favourite to add the Olympic title to her 2021 World Championship crown, finished third in her last-16 race.

It followed a season in which Bankes, who defected from France to Team GB in late 2018, earned five World Cup podium finishes from six races.

"I can't explain," she told BBC Sport.

More to follow.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More from the Winter Olympics

Featured

  • Sweepers guide a curling stone into the 'house'

    How to get into curling - an intricate, tactical back-and-forth game on a sheet of ice, accessible to all ages.

  • Synchronised ice skating

    How to get into ice skating - find a rink near you and start gliding across the ice.

  • Ashley Tait; Csanad Virag

    Learn how to get involved in ice hockey to put your skating and hand-eye co-ordination to the test.

  • Dad and daughter skiing

    How to get into skiing - a full-body workout, guaranteed to get you fitter, with slopes and centres across the UK.

  • Elite League

    Latest news and results from the official site.