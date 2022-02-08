Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

By Katie Falkingham BBC Sport in Zhangjiakou

Charlotte Bankes finished third in her quarter-final

Great Britain's best medal hope Charlotte Bankes suffered a shock quarter-final exit in the women's snowboard cross at the Winter Olympics.

The 26-year-old, a strong favourite to add the Olympic title to her 2021 World Championship crown, finished third in her last-16 race.

It followed a season in which Bankes, who defected from France to Team GB in late 2018, earned five World Cup podium finishes from six races.

"I can't explain," she told BBC Sport.

More to follow.