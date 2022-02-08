Winter Olympics: GB mixed doubles pair lose bronze-medal match to Sweden

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland in Beijing

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympicscomments9

Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds
World champions Mouat and Dodds were well beaten by Sweden
24th Winter Olympic Games
Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

Great Britain's wait for their first medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics goes on after curling mixed doubles pair Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat lost their bronze-medal match 9-3 to Sweden.

The Swedes surged into a 7-1 lead after just three ends and never let up.

Scots Dodds and Mouat - the world champions - were one of the key hopes for Team GB, who have targeted between three and seven medals in Beijing.

They will get another chance when the team events begin on Wednesday.

Sweden were one of the favourites for gold in the mixed doubles, but Oskar Eriksson and Almida de Val only squeezed into the play-offs when Canada lost their final match, and were trounced 8-1 by Italy in their semi-final.

But they barely missed a shot in the bronze-medal match, putting Britain under huge pressure from the off.

The Swedes stormed to a 4-1 lead in the second end when Eriksson's superb take-out set up partner De Val to chip out Britain's stone for four, and they stole three more in the next when Dodds' difficult take-out attempt did not come off.

Another one came in the next when a GB chip could not remove Sweden's stone.

When Britain conceded another on their powerplay as Dodds gambled to try to score more than one, there was an inevitability about the outcome.

Indeed the match was conceded after the next end - despite Britain scoring two - to cap another disappointing day for Mouat and Dodds, who lost in the final end to Norway in Monday's semi-final.

The Norwegians will face unbeaten Italy for gold at 12:05 GMT.

Mouat will turn his attention to leading his men's team, who start their campaign on Wednesday against Italy, while Dodds will link up with Eve Muirhead's rink, who face Switzerland earlier the same day.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 07:44

    Oh dear that is sad

  • Comment posted by SmileyC, today at 07:43

    Apart from Italy it seems, most of the other teams are capable of beating the others on their day, and today it was Sweden’s turn. The British pair will be devastated but they’ve done brilliantly at times this week so can still be very proud.

  • Comment posted by Sergio9320, today at 07:42

    Need to brush up their technique.

  • Comment posted by mamawolfy, today at 07:41

    More excitement watching a dripping tap than the bore fest that is curling.

  • Comment posted by Porty, today at 07:40

    Pity.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 07:35

    They just didn’t have the stones.........

  • Comment posted by Diggler, today at 07:33

    No surprise there then

  • Comment posted by dcm1993, today at 07:33

    Solid effort from the duo - best of luck in the team events later this week!

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 07:33

    Well that was embarrassing, Dodds was shocking. Another failure on the big stage for GB

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More from the Winter Olympics

Featured

  • Sweepers guide a curling stone into the 'house'

    How to get into curling - an intricate, tactical back-and-forth game on a sheet of ice, accessible to all ages.

  • Synchronised ice skating

    How to get into ice skating - find a rink near you and start gliding across the ice.

  • Ashley Tait; Csanad Virag

    Learn how to get involved in ice hockey to put your skating and hand-eye co-ordination to the test.

  • Dad and daughter skiing

    How to get into skiing - a full-body workout, guaranteed to get you fitter, with slopes and centres across the UK.

  • Elite League

    Latest news and results from the official site.