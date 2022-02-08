Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

World champions Mouat and Dodds were well beaten by Sweden

Great Britain's wait for their first medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics goes on after curling mixed doubles pair Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat lost their bronze-medal match 9-3 to Sweden.

The Swedes surged into a 7-1 lead after just three ends and never let up.

Scots Dodds and Mouat - the world champions - were one of the key hopes for Team GB, who have targeted between three and seven medals in Beijing.

They will get another chance when the team events begin on Wednesday.

Sweden were one of the favourites for gold in the mixed doubles, but Oskar Eriksson and Almida de Val only squeezed into the play-offs when Canada lost their final match, and were trounced 8-1 by Italy in their semi-final.

But they barely missed a shot in the bronze-medal match, putting Britain under huge pressure from the off.

The Swedes stormed to a 4-1 lead in the second end when Eriksson's superb take-out set up partner De Val to chip out Britain's stone for four, and they stole three more in the next when Dodds' difficult take-out attempt did not come off.

Another one came in the next when a GB chip could not remove Sweden's stone.

When Britain conceded another on their powerplay as Dodds gambled to try to score more than one, there was an inevitability about the outcome.

Indeed the match was conceded after the next end - despite Britain scoring two - to cap another disappointing day for Mouat and Dodds, who lost in the final end to Norway in Monday's semi-final.

The Norwegians will face unbeaten Italy for gold at 12:05 GMT.

Mouat will turn his attention to leading his men's team, who start their campaign on Wednesday against Italy, while Dodds will link up with Eve Muirhead's rink, who face Switzerland earlier the same day.