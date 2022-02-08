Winter Olympics: GB mixed doubles pair lose bronze-medal match to Sweden

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland in Beijing

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympicscomments39

Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds
World champions Mouat and Dodds were well beaten by Sweden
24th Winter Olympic Games
Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

Great Britain's wait for their first medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics goes on after curling mixed doubles pair Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat lost their bronze-medal match 9-3 to Sweden.

The Swedes surged into a 7-1 lead after just three ends and never let up.

Scots Dodds and Mouat - the world champions - were one of the key hopes for Team GB, who have targeted between three and seven medals in Beijing.

They will get another chance when the team events begin on Wednesday.

"It got off to a bad start and that punished us the most and we had to fight back from there," Mouat told BBC Sport.

"We're going to have to console ourselves because we're got a big week with both of our teams. We're both ready for that but it's a quick turnaround."

Sweden were one of the favourites for gold in the mixed doubles, but Oskar Eriksson and Almida de Val only squeezed into the play-offs when Canada lost their final match, and were trounced 8-1 by Italy in their semi-final.

But they barely missed a shot in the bronze-medal match, putting Britain under huge pressure from the off.

The Swedes stormed to a 4-1 lead in the second end when Eriksson's superb take-out set up partner De Val to chip out Britain's stone for four, and they stole three more in the next when Dodds' difficult take-out attempt did not come off.

Another one came in the next when a GB chip could not remove Sweden's stone.

When Britain fell further behind on their powerplay as Dodds gambled to try to score more than one, there was an inevitability about the outcome.

Indeed the match was conceded after the next end - despite Britain scoring two - to cap another disappointing day for Mouat and Dodds, who lost in the final end to Norway in Monday's semi-final.

"I don't think either of them made a mistake," Dodds said of the Swedes.

"It's hard to fight back when your opposition is playing that well. Congratulations to them for winning the bronze they played amazing."

The Norwegians will face unbeaten Italy for gold at 12:05 GMT.

Mouat will turn his attention to leading his men's team, who start their campaign on Thursday against Italy, while Dodds will link up with Eve Muirhead's rink, who face Switzerland earlier the same day.

More from day four of the Winter Olympics:

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Comment posted by midnight king, today at 08:02

    Yesterday I was watching women short track qualification round . commentator was saying UK sports funding organisation withdrew funding from speed skating ,lone speed skater had to run a coffe shop in order to fulfill her olympic dream . how do you expect medel if you withdraw funding?

  • Comment posted by Torrance Not Travelling, today at 07:59

    I wonder how many of the folk posting here have ever tried curling ? Anyone can have a go but to get to the highest levels is not so easy.

  • Comment posted by -_-, today at 07:58

    If a washout no-medals Winter Olympics does any good, it will hopefully stop the BBC and others perpetuating the invented made-up non-existent "Medal Table"

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 07:54

    So these are the world champions Christ knows how why are we even bothering sending the team out for the winter Olympics when we’re probably be lucky to get one medal they shouldn’t even be in China

  • Comment posted by Bartsnotsobright, today at 07:53

    Unfortunate, but someone has to come 4th. Probably still disappointed about the semi final, which they know they should have won. Hope they can put this behind them and Mouat can come back strong for the men's event

  • Comment posted by Grommy, today at 07:52

    At this rate I can't see the Queens New Years honours list taking a battering.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 08:03

      Forza Italia replied:
      What about having a couple of huge rubber bands at the end in a wide v-shape and have a Rebound version of curling?

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 07:52

    Disappointed. Was hoping we could at least get on the medal board. Better luck next time.

  • Comment posted by pendog, today at 07:52

    More importantly...... Where do we que to kick and slap Kurt Zouma?

    • Reply posted by Jon Moss U Clown, today at 07:54

      Jon Moss U Clown replied:
      In the Green-Wood line

  • Comment posted by roller, today at 07:51

    At least they had a go.They have shown great British spirit in a sport not ubiquitous here.Reminds me of Eddie the Eagle.He got back up again and had another go.Well done.

    • Reply posted by mamawolfy, today at 08:05

      mamawolfy replied:
      And there in a nutshell is the problem, we are a nation of losers and then we try and put our losers on a pedestal.

  • Comment posted by Jon Moss U Clown, today at 07:51

    Wonder how the try and reduce there carbon footprint. After that evidence they cannot even sweep floors

  • Comment posted by Grommy, today at 07:50

    And the wait for a medal goes on.

  • Comment posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 07:50

    The British pair are unfairly receiving some criticism here. They just need to ignore it and come back stronger.
    Sticks and stones etc

    • Reply posted by Jon Moss U Clown, today at 07:52

      Jon Moss U Clown replied:
      Funny when they win there Scottish. When they fail there British. Getting stuffed on the big stage is priceless

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 07:46

    GB ran out of steam as the tournament progressed.

    GB didn't improve (arguably got worse) while their rivals played better as each day passed.

    It caught up with them in the last three days.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 07:44

    Oh dear that is sad

  • Comment posted by SmileyC, today at 07:43

    Apart from Italy it seems, most of the other teams are capable of beating the others on their day, and today it was Sweden’s turn. The British pair will be devastated but they’ve done brilliantly at times this week so can still be very proud.

    • Reply posted by DBT, today at 07:49

      DBT replied:
      Did brilliantly and can be proud? They were third losers'? Not the attitude of winners I'm afraid.

  • Comment posted by Sergio9320, today at 07:42

    Need to brush up their technique.

  • Comment posted by mamawolfy, today at 07:41

    More excitement watching a dripping tap than the bore fest that is curling.

    • Reply posted by keshymckesh, today at 07:46

      keshymckesh replied:
      Go watch a dripping tap rather than comment here then

  • Comment posted by Porty, today at 07:40

    Pity.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 07:35

    They just didn’t have the stones.........

  • Comment posted by Diggler, today at 07:33

    No surprise there then

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More from the Winter Olympics

Featured

  • Sweepers guide a curling stone into the 'house'

    How to get into curling - an intricate, tactical back-and-forth game on a sheet of ice, accessible to all ages.

  • Synchronised ice skating

    How to get into ice skating - find a rink near you and start gliding across the ice.

  • Ashley Tait; Csanad Virag

    Learn how to get involved in ice hockey to put your skating and hand-eye co-ordination to the test.

  • Dad and daughter skiing

    How to get into skiing - a full-body workout, guaranteed to get you fitter, with slopes and centres across the UK.

  • Elite League

    Latest news and results from the official site.