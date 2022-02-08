Winter Olympics: Legal issue delays team figure skating medal ceremony

By Anna ThompsonBBC Sport in Beijing

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

The ROC claimed the team figure skating gold on Monday night
The medals won at the team figure skating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics have yet to be handed out because of a legal issue, the IOC said.

The Russian Olympic Committee claimed the win on Monday, ahead of the United States and Japan.

They had a mini ceremony at the venue, in which they were handed Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen teddy bears.

However the official medal ceremony at a plaza in Beijing should have taken place on Tuesday evening.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams would not expand on what the issue was.

"The situation arose and came at short notice," he said. "It's an emerging issue so I can't add very much at the moment."

An update is expected later on Wednesday.

