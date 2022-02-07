Winter Olympics: British teenager Kirsty Muir finishes fifth in ski big air

By Anna ThompsonBBC Sport in Beijing

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Kirsty Muir
Muir is Team GB's youngest athlete at the Beijing Games

Team GB teenager Kirsty Muir finished fifth in a pulsating ski big air final as the event made its Winter Olympics debut in Beijing.

In a high-quality final the 17-year-old, Britain's youngest athlete at the Games, scored 169.00, including a 90.25 on her first jump.

Home favourite Eileen Gu claimed the gold with 188.25 after a massive 94.50 on her final jump, which pushed France's Tess Ledeux into silver with 187.50. Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud claimed bronze.

More to follow.

