Winter Olympics: British teenager Kirsty Muir finishes fifth in ski big air
Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics
Team GB teenager Kirsty Muir finished fifth in a pulsating ski big air final as the event made its Winter Olympics debut in Beijing.
In a high-quality final the 17-year-old, Britain's youngest athlete at the Games, scored 169.00, including a 90.25 on her first jump.
Home favourite Eileen Gu claimed the gold with 188.25 after a massive 94.50 on her final jump, which pushed France's Tess Ledeux into silver with 187.50. Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud claimed bronze.
More to follow.
