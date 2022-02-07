Winter Olympics: Team GB curlers to play for bronze after semi-final loss to Norway

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland in Beijing

Bruce Mouat hugs Jenn Dodds
Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat are the world champions
24th Winter Olympic Games
Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Great Britain's mixed doubles curling pair missed the chance to guarantee at least a silver medal as they lost 6-5 to Norway in a tense semi-final at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat will instead meet Sweden in the bronze-medal match on Tuesday (06:05 GMT).

The Scottish pair led 4-2 after five ends, but Norway edged home in the last end to set up a final with Italy.

Britain beat Sweden 9-5 when the teams met in the group stage.

"We pushed them as far as we could," Mouat said.

"It will be tough to get over but there is a medal still up for grabs and we are hungry for it."

Mouat and Dodds were playing well and in command, but the match turned in the sixth end when their opponents - Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien - opted to use their powerplay.

A few loose shots - including a difficult takeout attempt from Dodds - left Skaslien the chance to roll in for three and turn the game around.

The Norwegians crucially restricted Britain to one on their own powerplay, when they opted for a more cautious shot to square the match at 5-5 heading into the last.

With the advantage of the final shot, Norway were able to play defensively and draw in a simple last stone to claim victory.

"I am just disappointed at my last three ends," Mouat added. "Jen played amazing all day.

"I am disappointed more about what I have done for the team than myself. It is tough."

Dodds added: "We gave ourselves a chance at the end and that is all we could ask for. We have to regroup- there is still a medal to be won out there."

