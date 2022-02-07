Winter Olympics: Ski Jumping - Mixed Team Results

From the section Winter Olympics

Final Round

RankCountryFirst RunFinal RunTotal
1Slovenia506.4495.11001.5
2ROC448.8441.5890.3
3Canada415.4429.2844.6
4Japan359.9476.4836.3
5Austria370.7447.3818.0
6Poland386.1377.1763.2
7Czech Republic362.5360.3722.8
8Norway457.4250.5707.9

First Round

RankCountryResult
1Slovenia506.4Q
2Norway457.4Q
3ROC448.8Q
4Canada415.4Q
5Poland386.1Q
6Austria370.7Q
7Czech Republic362.5Q
8Japan359.9Q
9Germany350.9
10People's Republic of China229.8

Click here for trial round results from the official Olympic site external-link

Top Stories