Winter Olympics: Ski Jumping - Mixed Team Results
Final Round
|Rank
|Country
|First Run
|Final Run
|Total
|1
|Slovenia
|506.4
|495.1
|1001.5
|2
|ROC
|448.8
|441.5
|890.3
|3
|Canada
|415.4
|429.2
|844.6
|4
|Japan
|359.9
|476.4
|836.3
|5
|Austria
|370.7
|447.3
|818.0
|6
|Poland
|386.1
|377.1
|763.2
|7
|Czech Republic
|362.5
|360.3
|722.8
|8
|Norway
|457.4
|250.5
|707.9
First Round
|Rank
|Country
|Result
|1
|Slovenia
|506.4
|Q
|2
|Norway
|457.4
|Q
|3
|ROC
|448.8
|Q
|4
|Canada
|415.4
|Q
|5
|Poland
|386.1
|Q
|6
|Austria
|370.7
|Q
|7
|Czech Republic
|362.5
|Q
|8
|Japan
|359.9
|Q
|9
|Germany
|350.9
|10
|People's Republic of China
|229.8
Click here for trial round results from the official Olympic site