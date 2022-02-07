Winter Olympics: Beat Feuz wins gold from 41-year-old Johan Clarey

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympicscomments2

24th Winter Olympic Games
Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

Switzerland's Beat Feuz won a thrilling men's downhill at the Winter Olympics, with 41-year-old Frenchman Johan Clarey taking silver to become the oldest Olympic medallist in alpine skiing.

Feuz produced a superb run to clock one minute 42.69 seconds and edge out four-time Olympian Clarey by 0.1secs.

"I knew I only had one chance left in my career to get a medal in the Olympics," said Clarey.

"When you are a medallist, whether you are 20 or 41 it doesn't matter."

The event was originally scheduled for Sunday but high winds prompted its postponement until Monday, when conditions were perfect.

Feuz, 34, was a two-time medallist at Pyeongchang 2018 but this was his first Olympic gold.

"I can't think of anything more beautiful than flying home with a gold medal around my neck," he said.

Johan Clarey celebrates after his run in the men's downhill at the Winter Olympics
Johan Clarey narrowly missed out on a remarkable gold

Elsewhere, Mikaela Shiffrin's hopes of retaining her Olympic giant slalom title ended early when she slipped and missed a gate on the first run.

"It's a huge disappointment," said the American, after slipping on a course known as 'The Ice River'.

"The day was finished basically before it even started."

With Shiffrin out of contention, Sweden's Sara Hector took gold with Italy's Federica Brignone claiming silver and Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami bronze.

Parrot takes gold three years after cancer diagnosis

Earlier on day three in Beijing, Canada's Max Parrot won snowboard slopestyle gold with the "best run of his life" - three years after being diagnosed with cancer.

Parrot was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in late 2018, but in July 2019 announced he was cancer-free after 12 rounds of chemotherapy.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva - competing in the team event - became the first female figure skater to land a quadruple jump at an Olympics as she underlined her status as hot favourite for the individual women's event.

Her historic jump helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to its second gold medal of the Games.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • Comment posted by Villan, today at 09:53

    To win a medal in this physically demanding event at 41 is a truly amazing achievement and should be a motivation to others that may retire prematurely. Dave Ryding's recent performances have also been inspirational to those approaching the twilight of their careers.

  • Comment posted by Guy Fawkes, today at 09:44

    Nice one.

    That's about it really.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More from the Winter Olympics

Featured

  • Sweepers guide a curling stone into the 'house'

    How to get into curling - an intricate, tactical back-and-forth game on a sheet of ice, accessible to all ages.

  • Synchronised ice skating

    How to get into ice skating - find a rink near you and start gliding across the ice.

  • Ashley Tait; Csanad Virag

    Learn how to get involved in ice hockey to put your skating and hand-eye co-ordination to the test.

  • Dad and daughter skiing

    How to get into skiing - a full-body workout, guaranteed to get you fitter, with slopes and centres across the UK.

  • Elite League

    Latest news and results from the official site.