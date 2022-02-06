Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Su Yiming (left), Max Parrot (centre) and Mark McMorris (right)

24th Winter Olympic Games Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February

Canada's Max Parrot won Olympic snowboard slopestyle gold with the "best run of his life" - three years after being diagnosed with cancer.

His second-run score of 90.96 landed him the title, with China's 17-year-old Su Yiming taking silver and Canadian Mark McMorris securing the bronze.

Parrot was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in late 2018, but in July 2019 announced he was cancer-free after 12 rounds of chemotherapy.

"It feels amazing, he told BBC Sport.

"So much went by in those last four years. The last time I was at the Olympics, in Pyeongchang, I got a silver medal, and then I had to go through cancer, it was a nightmare, it's so hard to describe what I've been through.

"You have no cardio, you have no energy, you have no muscles. To be back out here, at the Olympics, on a podium again but with a gold medal, it feels amazing."