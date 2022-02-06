Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Su Yiming (left), Max Parrot (centre) and Mark McMorris (right)

Canada's Max Parrot won Olympic snowboard slopestyle gold with the "best run of his life" - three years after being diagnosed with cancer.

His second-run score of 90.96 landed him the title, with China's 17-year-old Su Yiming taking silver and Canadian Mark McMorris securing the bronze.

Parrot was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in late 2018, but in July 2019 announced he was cancer-free after 12 rounds of chemotherapy.

"It feels amazing," he told BBC Sport.

"So much went by in those last four years. The last time I was at the Olympics, in Pyeongchang, I got a silver medal, and then I had to go through cancer. It was a nightmare - it's so hard to describe what I've been through.

"You have no cardio, you have no energy, you have no muscles. To be back out here, at the Olympics, on a podium again but with a gold medal, it feels amazing."

Parrot was 10th in qualifying on Sunday, but announced his intentions with his first run in the final, which put him in third.

The 2018 Olympic champion, American Red Gerard, led after the first run, but Parrot's second run put him out of reach.

Su, making his Olympic debut in his home nation and top in qualifying, also sealed his podium place with a 88.70 on his second run, while McMorris - already a two-time Olympic bronze medallist - nudged Gerard out of the medals on his final attempt.

"I laid down the best run of my entire life," said Parrot.

"I'm so proud of every feature, how I was able to clear them, and I'm really stoked with my score."

However, the judging of Parrot's second run came under fire after he appeared to miss a board grab, which went undetected by the judges.

"Max Parrot will take a controversial gold with a big judging discrepancy," said BBC commentator Ed Leigh.

"They missed a glaring knee grab through one of his jumps."