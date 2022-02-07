Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Ireen Wust won her first Olympic gold medal at Turin 2006

24th Winter Olympic Games Hosts: Beijing, China Dates : 4-20 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

Speed skater Ireen Wust became the first person to win an individual gold medal at five different Winter Olympics by retaining her 1,500m title in stunning fashion.

The Dutchwoman set an Olympic record of one minute 53.28 seconds to beat Japan's Miho Takagi, with Wust's compatriot Antoinette de Jong in third.

It is a record-extending 12th Olympic speed skating medal for 35-year-old Wust, who is retiring next month.

"It's insane," she told reporters.

"A lot of emotions, especially the good ones."

Wust, who has now won six Olympic gold medals, is also racing in the 1,000m here.

She had come into the Games ranked seventh in the World Cup rankings, with world record holder Takagi viewed as the favourite.

But Netherlands' most decorated Olympian, who also won this event at Vancouver 2010, first laid down a marker then watched as the Japanese faded in the final lap of the final pairing and could not match her.

Lower down the field, Britain's Ellia Smeding finished 27th as she became the first speed skater for 30 years to represent the country at an Olympics.