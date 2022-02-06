Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Makayla Gerken Schofield made history for Britain by qualifying for a moguls final

24th Winter Olympic Games Hosts: Beijing, China Dates : 4-20 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

Makayla Gerken Schofield became the first Briton to reach the moguls finals at a Winter Olympics as Australia's Jakara Anthony won the gold medal.

American Jaelin Kauf took silver and Russian Anastasiia Smirnova bronze.

Gerken Schofield, 22, finished eighth after reaching the penultimate round of the women's final.

Older sister Leonie, 23, failed to advance beyond the second qualification round earlier on Sunday.

Anthony's victory gave Australia their first Winter Olympics gold since 2010.

Jakara Anthony finished fourth in Pyeongchang four years ago

"I am struggling to believe it," Gerken Schofield told BBC Sport. "I had so much fun out there. Eighth place is absolutely incredible.

"It has been a while since I enjoyed skiing but tonight felt incredible. Skiing those bumps, just the feeling... I have no words. I don't know how we (the family) are going to celebrate. It all still feels so surreal.

"My brother (Tom, who missed out on qualifying for Beijing in the men's event) is probably jumping around in the living room with my parents because I have so many messages. I will probably call them and there might be a few tears."

France's defending champion Perrine Laffont finished fourth and Canada's 2014 champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe was visibly upset after a late fall ended her hopes of a medal.

'Olympics gives me more visibility to support others'

In the build-up to the Winter Olympics, Gerken Schofield spoke about the importance of being a pansexual athlete.

"Going to an Olympics gives me even more visibility and it is important for young people out there, whether athletes or not, to have that person who could inspire them to be able to come out or get out those feelings that are buried inside," she said.

Speaking to BBC's Ski Sunday in January, Gerken Schofield said it had been "nerve-wracking" to put "a big chunk of myself out there".

She added: "I allow myself to be out so that other people, if they are struggling with their sexuality, know there is that one person who is out.

"It is part of my identity but I did get a really good response. My family is really supporting me."