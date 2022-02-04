Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is jumped on by Australia's Tess Coady and Julia Marino of the United States, who recognised the brilliance of her winning run

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott was jumped on by the women she beat after a sensational slopestyle run saw her win New Zealand's first Winter Olympics gold.

The 20-year-old landed a huge 1080 spin with her final trick on the final run of the women's snowboard slopestyle competition to score a massive 92.88.

American Julia Marino, who had led, was the first to leap on Sadowksi-Synnott, recognising the brilliance of the run.

Australia's Tess Coady, who claimed bronze, also joined in the celebration.

The three medallists ended up in a heap on the floor in a wonderful show of sportsmanship after Sadowski-Synnott claimed the first of seven gold medals on offer on day two.

She previously won bronze in the Big Air competition at Pyeongchang 2018.

Marino finished second on 87.68 points, while Coady took bronze on 84.15.