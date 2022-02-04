Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott was jumped on by the women she beat after a sensational slopestyle run saw her win New Zealand's first Winter Olympics gold.

The 20-year-old landed a huge 1080 spin with her final trick on the final run of the women's snowboard slopestyle competition to score a massive 92.88.

American Julia Marino, who had led, was the first to leap on Sadowksi-Synnott, recognising the brilliance of the run.

Australia's Tess Coady, who claimed bronze, also joined in the celebration.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is jumped on by Australia's Tess Coady and Julia Marino of the United States, who recognised the brilliance of her winning run

The three medallists ended up in a heap on the floor in a wonderful show of sportsmanship after Sadowski-Synnott claimed the first of seven gold medals on offer on day two.

She previously won bronze in the Big Air competition at Pyeongchang 2018.

Marino finished second on 87.68 points, while Coady took bronze on 84.15.

Gusty winds put paid to men's downhill

The men's downhill was not able to take place on Sunday because of the windy conditions at the Yanqing National Alpine Centre.

The jury kept on putting back the start time from the original 03:00 GMT but it was eventually called off at 05:00 GMT (1300 local).

In a statement the organisers said: "Due to the present weather situation with the wind gust and the updated forecast - the jury together with the organiser have decided in the best interest of safety and fairness for the racers to delay today's men's Olympic downhill to another day."

The new date and start time are still to be confirmed.