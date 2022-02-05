Winter Olympics Robots serve food, cocktails and clean
|24th Winter Olympic Games
|Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Welcome to behind the scenes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - welcome to the future.
Inside the Olympic bubble, Covid-19 measures mean Star Wars R2-D2-esque robots are a familiar sight in media centres and hotels, cleaning and reminding people to wear their masks.
And in scenes resembling a science fiction movie, temperature checks, cooking and delivering food are all offered as an automated service.
It even extends to mixology - meaning you can be sipping your favourite cocktail without even having to tip the bartender.
Have a look at some of these videos for a glimpse into the 2030s and beyond...