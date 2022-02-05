Winter Olympics: Therese Johaug wins first gold of Beijing Games in 15km skiathlon

Therese Johaug
Johaug had never won an individual gold at the Winter Olympics before

Norway's Therese Johaug dominated the women's 15km skiathlon to win the first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 33-year-old, who has won 14 world titles, had never won an individual Olympic gold but she powered ahead to finish 30 seconds clear.

Johaug missed the 2018 Pyeongchang Games while serving a doping ban.

Natalia Nepryaeva, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, was second, edged Austria's Teresa Stadlober into bronze.

Stadlober took a wrong turn when well placed for a medal in the 30km race at the Pyeongchang Games.

More to follow.

