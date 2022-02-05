Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

24th Winter Olympic Games Hosts: Beijing, China Dates : 4-20 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

Team GB mixed doubles curling pair Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat set up an enticing encounter with leaders Italy after defeating the Czech Republic 8-3.

In a controlled display, Britain led from the second end and never let up.

Victory puts them second in the standings, with four wins from five games as they aim for a top-four finish and semi-final berth.

Dodds and Mouat, who won the 2021 world title when playing for Scotland, face the unbeaten Italians at 12:05 GMT.

A missed take out from the Czechs in the third end allowed Dodds and Mouat to steal three for a 5-1 lead and, unlike against Australia on Friday, the Scottish pair kept their opponents at arms length.

A Mouat double take out in the fifth set up Dodds to roll in for one and keep the lead at four heading into the latter stages.

They restricted the Czech Republic to just one in the next, and capitalised on their power play to score two when Dodds took out a red stone in the penultimate end to wrap up victory with one end to spare.