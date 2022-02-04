Winter Olympics: Katie Ormerod misses out on snowboard slopestyle final

By Katie FalkinghamBBC Sport in Zhangjiakou

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Katie Ormerod
Katie Ormerod finished 19th in qualifying
24th Winter Olympic Games
Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

British snowboarder Katie Ormerod missed out on a place in the women's slopestyle final as she made her long-awaited Olympic debut.

After injury ruled her out on the eve of the Pyeongchang Games four years ago, the 24-year-old finished 19th in qualifying on artificial snow in China.

Only the top 12 riders progressed to Sunday's final.

"It feels amazing to be able to call myself an Olympian," Yorkshire's Ormerod told BBC Sport.

"I've been waiting years to finally say that. To drop in and compete at an Olympics. It feels really special.

"I'm really happy with my runs. It's been a really challenging and difficult course to master, so just to be able to put a full run down and it's exactly how I wanted it as well, so I couldn't be any happier with my riding.

"The snow is definitely a lot more challenging than real snow, because of just how firm it is. I made it work so I'm really proud."

Having narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Sochi 2014 Olympics, Ormerod was a medal contender going into Pyeongchang in 2018.

But having already broken her wrist in South Korea, she snapped her heel bone clean in two, requiring seven operations including a skin graft using the skin of a pig.

Since then, she has come back stronger than ever, winning the 2019-20 Crystal Globe - the overall World Cup title.

In the mountains of Zhangjiakou, some 110 miles from Beijing, she scored 47.38 on her first run.

It put her in 12th position with one run to go, but a 44.01 score saw her slip down the standings as others improved on their first attempts.

Twenty-year-old New Zealander Zoi Sadowski-Synnott - a two-time slopestyle world champion - topped qualification with a best score of 86.75.

Ormerod will return later in the Games for the big air, with qualification taking place on 14 February.

"I'm just going to rest in between and put all my focus into that," she said.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More from the Winter Olympics

Featured

  • Sweepers guide a curling stone into the 'house'

    How to get into curling - an intricate, tactical back-and-forth game on a sheet of ice, accessible to all ages.

  • Synchronised ice skating

    How to get into ice skating - find a rink near you and start gliding across the ice.

  • Ashley Tait; Csanad Virag

    Learn how to get involved in ice hockey to put your skating and hand-eye co-ordination to the test.

  • Dad and daughter skiing

    How to get into skiing - a full-body workout, guaranteed to get you fitter, with slopes and centres across the UK.

  • Elite League

    Latest news and results from the official site.