Winter Olympics: Curling - Mixed Doubles results

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Latest standings

RankCountryPlayedWonLost
1Italy440
2Canada431
2Great Britain431
4Sweden532
5People's Republic of China422
5Czech Republic422
5United States of America422
8Norway413
8Switzerland413
10Australia505
Round Robin - Session 7
AustraliavNorway
SwitzerlandvSweden
Round Robin - Session 6
Czech Republic2-10Italy
China6-8Canada
Great Britain9-8Australia
Sweden7-8United States of America
Round Robin - Session 5
Sweden7-6Australia
Canada7-5Switzerland
Italy11-8Norway
Round Robin - Session 4
Norway6-7Canada
Switzerland8-7Great Britain
China6-7Sweden
Czech Republic8-2Australia
Round Robin - Session 3
Italy8-7Switzerland
United States of America6-11Norway
Round Robin - Session 2
Australia5-6China
Sweden7-4Czech Republic
United States of America4-8Italy
Great Britain6-4Canada
Round Robin - Session 1
Sweden5-9Great Britain
Australia5-9United States of America
Norway6-7Czech Republic
China7-6Switzerland

Top Stories