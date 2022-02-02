Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat have won both of their opening matches

24th Winter Olympic Games Hosts: Beijing, China Dates : 4-20 February

Team GB's curling mixed doubles pair gained another notable victory against fellow medal hopes Canada at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat edged a tight contest 6-4 at the National Aquatics Centre after Canada failed to make final stone advantage count in the last end.

It makes it two wins out of two for Team GB after also beating Sweden.

Great Britain play again on Thursday against Switzerland at 12:05 GMT.

After beating the Swedes, Canada represented another stern test for world champions Mouat and Dodds, with Canadian player John Morris a gold medallist four years ago in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

In a tight contest, Britain led 3-2 going into the final three ends before Canada's Rachel Homan delivered a brilliant double take out in the sixth to put her side 4-3 in front.

But a couple of stray shots in the next allowed Dodds to drop in a straightforward draw to score two for Britain and re-take the lead.

However, that meant Canada had final stone advantage in the last end and a chance to snatch victory.

But a perfectly judged shot from Dodds with Britain's last stone left them with two rocks in position to score, and Homan, who was left with a tough attempt, could only take out one of them to give their opponents another point and victory.

Wins against two of the favourites marks a strong start for the Scottish pair, who are one of the key British medal hopes as Team GB look to improve on their record haul of five from both Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018.