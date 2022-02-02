Germany-born Meylemans competed for the German national team until 2014

Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans says she now feels "safe" after arriving at the Olympic Village following an emotional appeal external-link about being kept in an isolation facility.

The International Olympic Committee says it intervened after hearing of her "difficult situation".

Global Athlete's Rob Koehler said the treatment was "totally unacceptable".

"It seems like the video and the efforts of my Olympic Committee have really paid off," said Meylemans, 25.

In a video update on Wednesday evening Meylemans added: "At 11.35pm there was a knock on my door and I was escorted to the Olympic Village. I'm now in a wing that's just isolation, but at least I'm back in the Village. I feel safe and I'll be able to train a little better here."

Meylemans tested positive on arrival in Beijing on Sunday and quarantined for three days, returning three negative PCR tests.

She then released a tearful video on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon saying she had been taken by ambulance to a hotel to isolate for a further seven days, rather than the village as she had thought.

"I am supposed to stay here for another seven days with two PCRs [tests] a day and no contact with anybody else," said Meylemans. "I am allowed to slide alone. We are not even sure I will ever be allowed to enter the Village.

"I ask you all to give me some time to consider my next steps, because I'm not sure I can handle 14 more days and the Olympic competition being in this isolation."

In a statement before she was transferred to the village, the IOC said that, following her negative tests, Meylemans had to "follow the close contact protocols for seven days".

That meant she could "train and compete, live in the Olympic Village but needed to be in a single room, transported alone and needed to eat alone".

As there was no room available, the IOC added she would be temporarily housed in a hotel near the village.

"When the IOC learned about her personal situation after her arrival in the hotel, it took immediate contact with the NOC of Belgium to ensure that appropriate support is offered to her swiftly," it said, adding a single room would be made available.

The incident sparked reaction on social media about the strict implementation of Covid protocols in China, where restrictions following positive cases and outbreaks have been rigorously enforced since the pandemic began.

Koehler, director general of Global Athlete, an organisation geared around providing support to athletes, tweeted: "[She] should never have to endure these conditions. The IOC is failing athlete rights."

Some events began at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday, ahead of Friday's opening ceremony which marks the official start of the Games.

Skeleton training heats begin on Monday to allow racers to get accustomed to the course at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, with the first competitive women's heats on 11 February.