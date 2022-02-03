Winter Olympics: Dave Ryding and Eve Muirhead named Team GB's flagbearers for opening ceremony

By Katie FalkinghamBBC Sport in Zhangjiakou

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Dave Ryding and Eve Muirhead
Beijing marks a fourth Winter Olympics for both Dave Ryding and Eve Muirhead
24th Winter Olympic Games
Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Alpine skier Dave Ryding and curler Eve Muirhead have been named as Team GB's flagbearers for the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing.

The pair will carry the union flag into the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, on Friday.

Ryding and Muirhead are both competing at their fourth Olympics in Beijing.

"I'm absolutely delighted. I'm not actually sure if it's really sunk in yet," Scotland's Muirhead, 31, told BBC Sport.

"It was always my dream to get to a Winter Olympics. This is my fourth time, and to get the honour to carry the flag for Team GB is something really special.

"It's definitely going to be a moment that I will never forget."

In January, 35-year-old Ryding made history by becoming the first British alpine skier to win a World Cup event with victory in the slalom in Kitzbuhel.

"As a British Olympian, it is the greatest honour to be asked to carry our country's flag," said Ryding.

"Many amazing athletes have been chosen to do this role in the past and it goes without saying that it is one of the proudest moments of my career."

Muirhead, who like Ryding made her Games debut in Vancouver in 2010, skipped the British women's rink to bronze in Sochi four years later.

The Beijing 2022 opening ceremony takes place from 12:00 GMT on Friday, live on BBC One.

