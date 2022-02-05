Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Dinigeer Yilamujiang (left) is the first Chinese cross-country skiing medallist at any international level

24th Winter Olympic Games Hosts: Beijing, China Dates : 4-20 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

The International Olympic Committee has defended having an Uyghur athlete light the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

Dinigeer Yilamujiang joined Zhao Jiawen to light a small flame inside a giant snowflake which became the cauldron.

Cross-country skier Yilamujiang, 20, is one of five athletes from Xinjiang competing at the Games.

China has denied allegations of genocide and establishing forced labour camps in the region.

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said: "She is an Olympian competing here. As you will know from the Olympic charter we do not discriminate against people because of where they are from and what their background is.

"She is perfectly entitled to take part in the opening. I think it was a lovely concept."

The move was criticised by Uyghur human rights groups, with Zumretay Arkin of the World Uyghur Congress describing the decision as "the most politically motivated move".

Ma Haiyun, an expert on the region and an associate professor at Frostburg State University, said Yilamujiang's participation was designed to "address criticism by the West".

Several nations, including the UK, United States and Canada, are diplomatically boycotting the Games.

The US said this is because of China's "human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang", against the province's Muslim population.

South Korean ire over opening

Politicians in South Korea were critical of the opening ceremony after a woman who appeared to be wearing a traditional Korean dress appeared among those representing China's different ethnic groups.

South Koreans have previously expressed anger over claims that aspects of Korean culture such as kimchi, a side dish made with fermented cabbage, or a traditional Korean dress called hanbok, originate from China.

Lee So-young of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea wrote: "We deeply regret that hanbok appeared among the costumes of Chinese minorities at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics."

Lee Jae-myung, a candidate for the country's presidential election in March, wrote: "Do not covet (our) culture. Oppose cultural appropriation."

The opposition People Power Party called the costume a "rude act of appropriating the culture of a sovereign state".

Jamaican bobsledder appeals to Cas

Jamaica's flag-bearer at the Games has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in a bid to race in the two-woman bobsleigh.

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, 36, wants to overturn a decision by the International Bobsleigh Federation (IBSF), which she feels excludes Jamaican athletes in favour of European teams.

"I am appealing to protect my rights and the rights of my country to participate fully in the Olympic Games," said Fenlator-Victorian, who is currently set to compete only in the monobob.

"This will be my last Olympics and I believe strongly in the power of participation. Representation matters so much, we need to raise silenced voices as well as make space for diversity."

Her appeal is based on the way the IBSF allocates spots for the Olympics based on what she claims is an inaccurate points tally.

If Cas backs her appeal, Fenlator-Victorian could claim the last quota spot, which French pair Margot Boch and Carla Senechal currently have.

Covid cases increase

The number of daily confirmed Covid-19 cases rose to 45 on Friday, the second highest figure since since the closed-loop system was introduced.

A total of 353 Games participants have tested positive external-link since 23 January. There are 3,000 athletes from 91 nations competing.

Games organisers said there was no reason for concern.

Dutch reporter tackled by security officials

A reporter was dragged away by security officials while delivering a live report for Dutch state broadcaster NOS.

Sjoerd den Daas was surrounded and one security officer attempted to hold his hand in front of the camera as the reporter tried to continue speaking.

The broadcaster had to interrupt the link with the reporter.

The IOC called the incident "an unfortunate circumstance" which was quickly rectified and that it had contacted NOS.

BBC World News was banned from broadcasting in China in 2021 and there have been concerns that visiting media may not be allowed to do their job freely during the Games.

However, the IOC says every participant, including athletes and media in attendance, will be allowed to speak freely within 'the closed loop'.